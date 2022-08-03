Airport Terminal evacuated close to 1pm, operations back to normal. | SMN NEWS

AIRPORT:--- The staff and passengers at the Princess Juliana International Airport Terminal Building were evacuated close to 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon after smoke started coming from one of the concessionaires.

Airport firefighters rushed to investigate the cause of the smoke and eliminated it. By 2 pm the Airport Terminal was cleared of any hazard as such normal operations resumed.



