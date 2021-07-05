All children 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, July 5th, that based on the green light from the Dutch Health Council and the European Medicine Agency (EMA), the Pfizer vaccine has been extended to all children 12 years and older.

This means that all children 12 years or older can now come for their COVID-19 vaccine at one of the two vaccination locations: the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in Philipsburg at the Vineyard Office Complex, and the Belair Community Center across from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The ...



