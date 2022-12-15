All new ‘Caribbean Numbers’ Game Set for Play with the Caribbean Lottery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Caribbean Lottery players have another amazing way to play and win great cash prizes with the new and exciting Caribbean Numbers game now available at Caribbean Lottery Retail stores this December 2022.

Paula Williams, Site Manager, of Caribbean Lottery, explained, “We have been planning the roll-out of our Caribbean Numbers game for months and we are pleased to announce that it is now available to our valued customers.”

She continued, “Our team at Caribbean Lottery has gone the extra mile to ensure that we design this game in an attractive way with easy and convenient play modalities and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42026-all-new-caribbean-numbers-game-set-for-play-with-the-caribbean-lottery.html