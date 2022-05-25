All praises to PJIAE management for completing refinancing agreement with regional investors. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- The members of the Council of Ministers namely Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley, and Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran hailed the refinancing of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) a success.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo credited the hard work to the Chief Financial Officer Ben van der Klift who pulled off what seemed almost impossible.

Van der Klift thanked the Council of Ministers and Governor of St. Maarten for allowing them to move forward with the refinancing which would enable the completion of the terminal building.

...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40487-all-praises-to-pjiae-management-for-completing-refinancing-agreement-with-regional-investors.html