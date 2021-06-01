Alpha Team arrests three people for drugs and weapons smuggling. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Alpha Team arrested three suspects – S.B. (64), T.M. (30), and D.J.H.P (34) – on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into cross-border drugs and weapon smuggling.

The first two suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning for their involvement in a drug and weapons smuggling incident earlier the year. The third suspect D.J.H.P. was arrested later on Tuesday afternoon.

The residences of all three suspects were searched and various items were confiscated by police. All three suspects are held in the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Cross-border-related crimes ...



