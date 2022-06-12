Ambassador David Comissiong wins The Presidents Award at St. Martin Book Fair 2022. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- His Excellency David Comissiong, Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, received The Presidents Award from the St. Martin Book Fair on June 4, 2022.

The annual award is the final highlight of the three-day St. Martin literary festival, said book fair coordinator Shujah Reiph.

“The Presidents Award is presented to individuals and institutions whose work is noted for its excellence and for combining literary, cultural, and liberation components in the service of progress, of their people or nation, and of humanity,” said Lasana M. Sekou, HNP’s consultant to the list fest.

