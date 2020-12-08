Ambulance Department announces the implementation of Medical Priority Dispatch System. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Central Dispatch Center is excited to announce the recently implemented Advanced Medical Priority Dispatch version 13.3 of the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) better to serve the citizens of St. Maarten in medical emergencies.

Ambulance dispatchers using the newly implemented protocol system:

* will follow internationally recognized standards

* give universal, consistent care and service to every caller

* gather critical emergency call information for responders

* identify life-threatening situations

* safely prioritize calls for appropriate and fast response

* provide “Zero Minute” Dispatch Life Support using Pre-Arrival

