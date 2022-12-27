Ambulance Department receives 4 brand new ambulances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with The Trust Fund is spreading some holiday cheer with a gift of 4 brand-new ambulances for the Sint Maarten Ambulance Department. This brings the total to 6 operational ambulances on the island.



The new ambulances were chosen for their narrow-body frame, efficient fuel consumption, and four-wheel drive capabilities, making the vehicles ideally suited to climb steep hills and maneuver on cramped, unpaved streets. Most importantly, the ambulances will be fully stocked with medical equipment and supplies to handle a variety of life-threatening emergencies.



