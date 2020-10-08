American Airlines, STB, SHTA host digital Travel Agent conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Wednesday, October 8th, American Airlines, STB, and SHTA hosted a digital conference for American travel agents. Over 200 travel agents from the United States participated in a digital showcasing of St. Maarten as a tourism destination. Presentations were made on the current travel information; how visitors can get to St. Maarten, what measures are in place pertaining to COVID19, and what activities and amenities are available. The main part of the presentation was a general presentation highlighting the island; from activities to hotels and restaurants. Travel Agent and Tour Operator Maduro Travel and Destination Management Company Artemia provided specific information on events, packages, and on-island activities and tours.

For various travel agents, it was a renewed getting to know destination St Maarten, for others the first introduction. In addition, the conference offered an in-depth digital Question & Answer opportunity for all taking part with a seven-person panel answering questions directly behind the scenes to provide as much clarity on what visitors can expect when traveling to St. Maarten. Many questions pertained to procedures and protocols whilst traveling and after arrival; others to the current status of rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The partners are grateful to American Airlines for providing St. Maarten with this opportunity upon the request of the Island. The conference was inspired by an earlier event by the City of Miami. St. Maarten is the first destination in the region to host such an event. The partners hope that the conference, right before the high season, will provide a stimulus for extra bookings in a challenging year for the island economy.

As reactions from the travel agents in the accompanying chat were enthusiastic, the partners are planning follow-up sessions with other countries and more travel agents. Those interested can contact office@shta.com.



