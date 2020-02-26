Amjad Family give keynote at PWR 2020. | SMN News

Both Sir Imran McSood Amjad and Mr. Tariq Amjad of Motorworld give keynote.

PHILIPSBURG:— On February 27, 2020, at Motorworld, Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency) will be hosting its first event of 2020, PWR 2020 @Motorworld. The PWR Agency has teamed up with MicroMentor and Motorworld to provide a unique experience that can propel innovative ideas and St. Maarten’s entrepreneurial community forward. This experience is uniquely designed to support entrepreneurs, showcase opportunities to grow business, and strengthen relationships within the entrepreneurial community. For this reason, it includes both keynote and speeds mentoring.

