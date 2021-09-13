Amphibious exercise on Sint Maarten during hurricane season. | SMN NEWS

The defense will practice various military skills on Sint Maarten from 13 to 30 September. This includes maritime operations such as beach reconnaissance and amphibious actions. The exercise is part of a larger plan to prepare for eventual hurricane relief.

Soldiers must keep their skills up to date in order to remain widely deployable at all times. By choosing Sint Maarten as a practice location, a possible hurricane passage in the region can be acted upon quickly and effectively. A large part of the personnel who support during a hurricane passage will already be in the area, as well as ...



