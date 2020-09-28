Annick Petrus Ferga Sénatrice- elect of St. Martin. | SMN News

MARIGOT: — Third Vice President of the Collectivity of St. Martin Annick Petrus Petrus Ferga have been elected sénatrice of St. Martin on Sunday. The Senate election was held on Sunday morning at the Prefecture of St. Martin. Contesting the elections were outgoing senator Guillaume Arnell and Marthe Ogundele Tessi.

Petrus- Ferga is part of the majority of Team Gibbs. While it was expected that the Senate election would have been a landslide for Petrus Ferga in the first round. However, a second-round was necessary since there was not an outright winner. Petrus is the first female to

