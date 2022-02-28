Annual Report 2021 of the General Audit Chamber. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber presented the 2021 Annual Report to the Governor and Parliament on February 28th, 2022. By law, this report must be presented prior to July 1st, well ahead of schedule. In the annual report, the Audit Chamber acknowledges that the financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a dominant factor for both Government as well as the institution.

Government’s recovery was supported in 2021 by financial support from the Netherlands, which is conditional on implementing reform as stipulated in the Country packages. Improvement of Government’s operations is existent, but still, much improvement is needed. The ...



