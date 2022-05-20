Another Mitte suspect released on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sharon Filico one of the three Mitte suspects who was arrested on Wednesday 11th May 2022 was released on Thursday after a lengthy interrogation. Another suspect was released on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

So far, there is no information on the other suspect Alex Dijkhoffz who was also arrested on May 11th.

The Mitte investigation has to do with the clean-up and repair works conducted at the Princess Juliana International Airport post-hurricane Irma in 2017.

Alex Dijkhoffz was the former chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE).

