Another record for Sea to Scenery. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Yet again, a very successful edition of the Sea to Scenery race was held on Saba on Saturday, December 4. As customary, the day after Saba Day, a group of sports enthusiasts in for a challenge participated in a race from sea level to the highest top of the Dutch Kingdom at 887meter.

The popularity of the Sea to Scenery, organized by the Saba Triathlon Foundation and sponsored by Chez Bubba, keeps increasing. During this 6th edition, the group was larger than ever with 56 participants.

After Island Secretary Tim Muller gave the traditional start signal by blowing on ...



