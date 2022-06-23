APAP: “Progressive meeting with Minister VSA on Mental Health issues” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten, just like the rest of the world is currently facing a mental healthcare crisis, while already burdened with the community wide impact of the aftermath of hurricane Irma and more recently the impact of the Covid pandemic. Recently, the Association for Psychologists and Allied Professionals Sint Maarten (APAP SXM) met with the Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Labour (VSA), the Honourable Omar Ottley and his team regarding the state of mental health needs and licensed services available on Sint Maarten. APAP was represented by their board and its members, psychologists Alexandra van Luijken, Miranda Veltman and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40710-apap-progressive-meeting-with-minister-vsa-on-mental-health-issues.html