APC Bank obtains banking license. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— After an extensive preparatory process, APC Bank recently obtained a commercial banking license from the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. With this license, APC Bank can now focus on the necessary preparatory work to start operating in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

APC Bank was founded in April 2020 and bought the shares of PSB in May. APC Bank plans to purchase the shares of CHB as well. In addition to these developments, APC Bank worked hard on its business and capitalization plans.

With the license in hand, APC Bank has initiated a communication process that will keep ...



