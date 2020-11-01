Appeals court rules in favor of Country Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~Minister Doran calls this a huge win for the people of Sint Maarten.~

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, October 30th, 2020, the Court of Appeals rendered their judgment in favor of Country Sint Maarten in its case against Alegria Real Estate N.V. to suspend the judgment rendered on September 4th, 2020.

On September 4th, 2020, the Court in First Instance, via the injunction judge, ruled that Country Sint Maarten had to issue the right of the long lease for a parcel of water for the duration of 60 years via a draft decree. Furthermore, if Country Sint Maarten did not comply ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36049-appeals-court-rules-in-favor-of-country-sint-maarten.html