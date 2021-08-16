Applying to Schools in the USA and Canada Free Workshop Entitled College or University 101: The US and Canadian Systems. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs will be holding a free online workshop on Thursday, August 19, 2021, for persons seeking to continue their education in the United States and Canada.

This online workshop entitled “College or University 101: The US &Canadian Systems” will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

According to SSSD officials, transitioning from a Dutch or English-based educational system on St. Maarten into an American or Canadian tertiary system can be overwhelming for some students but it does not have to be this ...



