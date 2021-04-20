Appointment and swearing in of Mr. Omar Ottley as Minister of Public Health , Social Development and Labour. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:— On May 21, 2012, His Excellency, Governor E.B. Holiday, officiated the appointment and administered the oath of office of minister to Mr. Omar Ottley,

Mr. Ottley has met the regulatory requirements and has been appointed as Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour. During the official ceremony, which took place at the Cabinet of the Governor, Governor Holiday stated:

“On March 28, 2020, a new team of ministers and the minister plenipotentiary were installed with responsibility for the governing of our island. Today, just over one year later we are gathered for a change in the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37350-appointment-and-swearing-in-of-mr-omar-ottley-as-minister-of-public-health-social-development-and-labour.html