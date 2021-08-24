Appointment of temporary CBCS Supervisory Board members. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:—The President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mrs. E.A. Saleh, appointed as temporary members of the Board of Supervisors of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS):

– Mrs. Miroslava I. Wedervoort

– Mr. Ajamu Glenston Baly

– Mr. Ahmed Hasani Ohmar Bell

– Mr. Patrick Newton

– Mr. Jason Jermaine Rogers

Together with Mr. Julian Lopez-Ramirez they will form the Supervisory Board of the CBCS.

The CBCS thanks Mrs. Jeanette Hagen and Messrs. Etienne Ys, Jean Francisco and Dennis Richardson for their efforts and dedication as members of the Supervisory Board during the period 2017 ...



