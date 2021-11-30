Approach independence for St. Martin “with confidence” Reiph tells USP. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Political and social activist Shujah Reiph has urged the United St. Maarten Party (USP) to approach independence for the territory “with confidence.”

Reiph was the guest speaker at the USP congress last Sunday at John Larmonie Center, where the party membership elected Pamela Gordon-Carty as the new political leader.

The theme of Reiph’s speech was “Independence – The way forward.” Reiph said that in his presentation to the full room of about 250 people, he pointed out that, “Ever since the signing of the Concordia treaty of 1648, for the past 373 years, European colonization has been ...



...



