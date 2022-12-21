Aprroved LbHam toezicht op de naleving van de leerplichtlandsverordening – December 20, 2022 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The National decree regarding the supervision of compulsory education.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport wishes to inform the general public that the Lbham toezicht op de leerplicht (National decree regarding the supervision of compulsory education) was approved by the Council of Ministers.

The reason for this national decree, containing general measures, lies in the important task of supervising compliance with compulsory education. The National Ordinance on Compulsory Education stipulates that a supervisory body must be designated for this purpose by a national decree containing general measures. The supervisory body is the central information point for all ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42074-aprroved-lbham-toezicht-op-de-naleving-van-de-leerplichtlandsverordening-december-20-2022.html