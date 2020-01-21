APS hosts information sessions for employees on pending Pension Reform plan. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) has commenced a series of information sessions for its members on the changes to be expected if the pension reform plan is successfully passed in Parliament. The information sessions started on January 9th and have been extended to February 4th. APS will provide details on the various changes and what these mean for pension beneficiaries now and in the future. All employees who are APS members are invited to sign up and attend one of the sessions.

“The information sessions have been effective. In an hour’s time we are able to communicate the biggest

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33746-aps-hosts-information-sessions-for-employees-on-pending-pension-reform-plan.html