APS offers budget 2022 to Minister of Finance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On September 29, 2021, before the annual deadline of October 1st, stipulated in the National Ordinance, Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) offered its proposed Budget 2022 to the Honorable Minister of Finance Mr. Ardwell Irion.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, APS’ net operational result in 2022 is expected to be positive at ANG 13.6 million, driven by strong positive results on investments. The operational cost is projected to remain stable and in line with the previous years. The investment budget in 2022 will focus on the current investment properties and the investment of available cash in local investments ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38791-aps-offers-budget-2022-to-minister-of-finance.html