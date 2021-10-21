APS organizes Webinar ‘future-ready pension’. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On October 22 at 3.30 pm, APS will host a webinar about the measures taken in 2021 to keep the pension fund future-ready. These measures included the decrease of the actuarial interest rate, the adjustment of the mortality table, and the lowering of the accrual percentage for participants. Persons interested in attending the webinar can sign up via bit.ly/webinar-APS.

Actuarial interest rate

Every three to five years or so, a pension fund needs a full scan of its current financial position and its future readiness. This is called an Asset Liability Management (ALM) study. Such a scan ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38850-aps-organizes-webinar-future-ready-pension.html