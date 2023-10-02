APS remains positioned for the future amidst complex financial environment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—: In its annual report for the fiscal year 2022, the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten clearly outlines the challenges faced by APS. Nathalie Tackling, Chairperson of APS, states, “As a board, we are acutely aware of the responsibility we hold towards the pensions of our participants. We are operating in a complex and dynamic landscape. On the one hand, we are revisiting decisions made in APS’s early stages concerning local investments. On the other, we must manage an international investment portfolio that saw negative returns in 2022 due to global economic conditions, including the war in Ukraine and unprecedented inflation.”

