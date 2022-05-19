arah wants insight into agreements with Royal Caribbean Group. | SMN NEWS

~Feels this information should have been shared with Parliament without members having to request it.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The government has brought criticism on itself, MP Wescot remarked, with respect to the MOU signed with the Royal Caribbean Group to promote job opportunities for locals in the cruise industry. “An otherwise potentially good initiate announced with a lot of fanfare and hype, but the population is asked to wait for the actual roll-out in the coming months.”

“It is furthermore incomprehensible, considering the interest and concerns expressed by several members of parliament, including myself, regarding the unemployment on the island, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40415-arah-wants-insight-into-agreements-with-royal-caribbean-group.html