Armed robberies over the last few weeks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The detectives of the Special Unite Robberies (S.U.R.) have been kept busy investigating a spree of robberies that have been reported over the past couple of weeks. During each robbery reported, the unknown perpetrator(s)entered the establishment dressed in dark-colored clothing, brandishing a weapon and demanding their daily earnings.

There were two of said robberies that took place on the evening of Friday, December 4, 2021. At approximately 7:15 pm Central Dispatch received an initial call about a robbery at a supermarket in Dutch Quarter.

Several police patrols were dispatched to the scene of the incident.



...



