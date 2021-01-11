Armed robbery at Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the area of a liquor store on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard where a man was attacked and robbed on January 9th, 2021, at approximately 02.00 pm.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that four men, all dressed in dark black clothing, robbed the victim of his jewelry while one of the suspects threatening him with a firearm. After robbing the victim, the suspects fled in the direction of ‘Over the Bank’. A search was carried out in the Philipsburg area by the patrols. Officers were not ...



