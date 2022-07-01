Armed robbery at Supermarket located on the Arch road, Suspect Apprehended. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police dispatch was notified about an armed robbery that took place in a supermarket located on Arch road.

The supermarket was robbed of cash from the cash register with the use of a firearm. After the robbery, both suspects made their escape in an awaiting vehicle.

The police tried the intercept the getaway vehicle which lead to a short pursuit that ended in the Belvedere area. During this pursuit, a male suspect was apprehended.

The other two suspects avoided being captured by fleeing through the bushes toward the French border.

A search for the fleeing suspects in the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40777-armed-robbery-at-supermarket-located-on-the-arch-road-suspect-apprehended.html