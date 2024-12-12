Armed Robbery on Front Street | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a jewelry store on Front Street just after 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The Police Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting two male suspects involved in the robbery. One suspect was described as wearing gray and black pants, while the other was dressed in dark-colored pants and a white-striped shirt. Both suspects were wearing hats on their heads and were unmasked.

The suspects were armed with firearms and fled the scene in a small vehicle via Front Street after committing the robbery. Detectives and forensic personnel actively work at the scene, gather evidence, and conduct investigations.

The police are currently engaged in an extensive search for the suspects. Members of the public who have any information about these individuals are urged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Department at 1721-542-2222 or share tips anonymously through the Tipline at 9300.

Your cooperation is essential in helping us bring these perpetrators to justice.

