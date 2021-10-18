Arrest made in “Coconut man” case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An arrest was made in the case of “Coconut Man” on Friday, October 15, 2021, by detectives of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

“Coconut Man” died on August 16, 2021, in Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was being treated for his severe injuries since he was found on April 20 lying on the ground at the back of the restaurant where he had resided. He was found by police officers and ambulance personnel in critical condition.

The investigation into the ill-treatment and death of “Coconut Man” is still ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38818-arrest-made-in-coconut-man-case.html