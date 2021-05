On Thursday, May 6th, two 16-year-old boys, with initials K.J.J. and R.J.A.R.L., were arrested at the secondary school at Ruby Hassellweg on St. Eustatius, for violation of the BES weapons law. During the fight, he had used a brass knuckle to hit with.

KPCN Press Release.



