Arrests made by Alpha team in drug smuggling investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On 20 January 2022, in connection with an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials D.A.S. (54) and N.C. (53) respectively for their involvement in a drug-smuggling offense that took place on 19 January 2022, at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The suspect with the initials N.C. was released after interrogation. The other suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Also on 20 January, a national of the Dominican Republic with initials R.E.D.D. (27) was intercepted by immigration officers when she attempted to enter the country with a ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39527-arrests-made-by-alpha-team-in-drug-smuggling-investigation.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39527-arrests-made-by-alpha-team-in-drug-smuggling-investigation.html