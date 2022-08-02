ARS confirms one case of Monkey Pox on Saint Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- The ARS has announced in a press release that they have identified one case of the Monkey Pox on Saint Martin on August 1, of a case

The patient was placed in isolation and is being monitored as soon as the first suggestive signs appear. His relatives were also informed and are also being monitored.

As a reminder, the monkeypox virus can be transmitted by direct contact with the lesions

skin or mucous membranes of a sick person as well as by droplets (saliva, sneezing, sputtering, etc.). Sexual intercourse with or without penetration meets these conditions for contamination, ...



