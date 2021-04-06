AUC Students provide information and assistance with the registration for the COVID-19 Vaccine over the Easter Weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Thursday, April 1st, and Saturday, April 3rd, several students from the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) volunteered their time and energy to provide information to the public about the COVID-19 vaccine and assist with the registration process.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 vaccination information and registration stands were located at Premiere Supermarket across from Colosseum Crossfit in Cay Hill, Greens Market in Cole Bay, and Carrefour Bush road. On Saturday there were two stands at Sunny Foods and again at Carrefour Bush Road.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccines was provided, along with practical information about the rollout ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37248-auc-students-provide-information-and-assistance-with-the-registration-for-the-covid-19-vaccine-over-the-easter-weekend.html