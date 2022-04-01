Audit Chamber budget optimization continues for fiscal year 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- The General Audit Chamber presented its budget for the fiscal year 2023 to Parliament on March 31st. In accordance with the law, the budget is submitted before May 1st, of each year. The Audit Chamber embraces the concept of financial effectiveness and budget efficiency. The institution continues to practice budget optimization. For the last 3 years, the Audit Chamber’s annual budget reveals steady budget reductions. The cost savings are achieved by renegotiating contracts, adopting a different recruitment strategy, and other operational efficiencies. The bottom line for the institution is a 40% reduction of the total budget as compared with ...



