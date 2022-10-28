Audit on the Financial Statement of APS 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber submitted its report entitled Compliance audit: APS' 2021 Financial Statements (General Pension Fund Sint Maarten/Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten) to Parliament. The report addresses findings and conclusions derived from the review of the pension fund's 2021 financial statement.

The Audit Chamber believes APS’ 2021 Financial Statements fairly represent the Fund’s financial position as of December 31, 2021. Uncertainty remains regarding the valuation of receivables from the Government of St. Maarten and other participating organizations.

The Fund's coverage ratio at the end of 2021 was 104.1% (2020: 101.9%), an improvement of 2.2 ...



