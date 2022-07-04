Babe Ruth Baseball league to participate in this year’s annual Babe Ruth Caribbean Championships in Nassau. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Babe Ruth Baseball League under 16 selection team will be traveling to the Bahamas today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, where they will compete in the first annual Babe Ruth Caribbean Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. The games are scheduled for July 7-11, 2022, and will be held at the Bahamas National Stadium.

The Sint Maarten Baseball delegation will be up against, but not limited to, teams from the Bahamas, Aruba, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Holland, France, and Santo Domingo.

Mr. Austin Helliger, Commissioner of the Babe Ruth League, is extremely ecstatic to see how these talented athletes will stack ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40798-babe-ruth-baseball-league-to-participate-in-this-year-s-annual-babe-ruth-caribbean-championships-in-nassau.html