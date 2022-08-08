Back to School Message from Le Sommet Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As we embark on the new school year, The boards of the Le Sommet Foundation & the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten wish all students and teachers a productive and successful school year.

To the teachers, you have the most crucial role of all...You hold the monumental task of shaping tomorrow's world by inspiring, guiding, and teaching our future generation today!

Your work is invaluable, often overlooked, undervalued, and underappreciated. You are our true heroes and we need you and your skill set more than ever.

We thank you in advance for your hard work, dedication, and patience ...



