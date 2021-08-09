Back-to-school message. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— With the start of the new school year, the Police Force of Sint Maarten, Prosecutor’s Office, and the Truancy Inspectorate remind parents, guardians, and pupils/students about the Compulsory Education Law.

The Compulsory Education Law of Sint Maarten (Leerplichtlandsverordering P.B. 1991, no 85) states that all children on St. Maarten ages 4 to 18 must attend school.

Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their children attend school; youngsters are warned against skipping school/classes. Not adhering to the law has serious consequences.

Don’t risk a fine or community service by breaking the law. Over the past years, we have ...



