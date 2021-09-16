Banco di Caribe Committed to Further Growth as Part of United Group Holdings. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- Banco di Caribe N.V. ("Banco di Caribe") is being sold to United Group Holdings B.V. ("United"). The sale will include all of Banco di Caribe's banking activities in Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, and Sint Maarten, as well as the insurance and investment activities of Van der Lubbe Assurantiën N.V., Bancarib Real Insurance Curaçao N.V. and BdC Investments B.V. The sales agreement was signed on September 11, 2021, by the seller, Ennia Caribe Holding N.V. ("ECH"), represented by Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten ("CBCS") and the buyer, United. ECH is the Ennia ...



