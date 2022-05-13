BANK HAILS REGIONAL NURSES AS PILLARS OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ON INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY. | SMN NEWS

Bridgetown, Barbados:--- Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean has hailed nurses as pillars of the Caribbean healthcare system.



In paying tribute to regional nurses on International Nurses Day on Thursday, May 12, 2022, CEO of CIBC FirstCaribbean, Colette Delaney heaped praise on the profession noting that nurses are “the pillars of the regional healthcare system and an integral part of the promotion and maintenance of wellness across the region”.



She said nowhere was this more evident in recent times than in their heroic efforts on the frontlines of the covid 19 pandemic, which sadly also claimed the lives of nurses around the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40350-bank-hails-regional-nurses-as-pillars-of-healthcare-system-on-international-nurses-day.html