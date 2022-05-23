Bank Staff Praised for their commitment on Employee Appreciation Day. | SMN NEWS

Bridgetown, Barbados/Philipsburg:--- The colour of the day was red, and the word was definitely “appreciated”!



All across its 15-member regional network of branches and offices staff arrived to work to a red-carpet welcome and other special treats and personalised messages on Thursday May 19, as CIBC FirstCaribbean toasted its near 3 000 staff members on Employee Appreciation Day.



Employees at all levels of the regional bank were dressed in an array of red outfits, some even complemented with hats and custom-made pieces for the day, enjoyed a day filled with range of team building and fun activities as they marked ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40452-bank-staff-praised-for-their-commitment-on-employee-appreciation-day.html