Banks and Samuel win SMGA’S 2 person’s Summer Scramble. | SMN NEWS

MULLET BAY:--- Val Banks and Lester Samuel from Anguilla took top honors during the annual two-person’s Summer Scramble at the Mullet Bay Golf Course. This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association SMGA drew 19 teams of 2 golfers to the course during last Saturday.

On a golf course that’s become increasingly challenging after no rain during the last couple of weeks, Banks and Samuel scored 78 points in the Stableford format and beat the runner-up team of Sam and Safir Bashir by 2 points. Third place was won by Jan Peter Holtland and Andy Holmes who also carded ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40602-banks-and-samuel-win-smga-s-2-person-s-summer-scramble.html