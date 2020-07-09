Be Prepared for a Busy Hurricane Season. Food wholesalers and warehouse depots requested to be storm ready. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to have their facilities storm/hurricane ready and to review their plans of action for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The aforementioned should be prepared to secure their properties in the event of a storm/hurricane threat. Key weather forecasters have already indicated that the season will be a busy one.

The sixth-named storm of the season formed on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Fay, off the southeast U.S. coast. This becomes the earliest 6th named storm on record,

