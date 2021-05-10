Belair Community Center now offers extended opening hours for Vaccine Walk-ins on Tuesdays & Thursdays . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Belair Community Center has extended its opening hours for vaccine walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays to 8:00 PM. The decision was made by the Vaccination Management Team (VMT) to keep both locations open for a longer period of time making it easier for people to come for their vaccination, especially those who work during office hours or have other obligations during work hours.

This week the extended opening hours will only be on Tuesday, due to Ascension Day, which is a public holiday on Thursday, May 13th. The second vaccination location at the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) ...



