BIG FINES FOR FAMILY VISITORS LEAVING STATIA. | SMN NEWS

Despite a time of Covid, big fines of up to USD 1200 are being levied by the Immigration & Naturalisation Service (IND) on airport departing visitors from St. Eustatius who have overstayed their statutory three months period.

Last week, one such passenger, Chris Russell who is a pensioner and married to a Statian was told that he had exceeded his stay by 99 days and was duly fined US 800 – without a receipt.

“Throughout the world, millions of people have been displaced by travel restrictions or border closures because of the pandemic,” Russell maintains. “That is why most governments ...



