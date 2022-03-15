BIP SXM to hold masterclass at SMILE 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten (BIP SXM) is to provide a workshop at this year's St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), March 25-26th. Attendees can expect an informative and innovative presentation provided by the Director, Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford on Intellectual Property Rights, with a focus on trademarks, copyright, and the importance of implementing an IP Strategy in your business.

The Bureau is the official agency responsible for the registration of trademarks in accordance with the National Ordinance on trademarks, recordal of i-Envelopes, and providing information to the public about Intellectual Property rights.

